Comparing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 23.20% 11.97% 1.39% John Marshall Bancorp 33.96% 14.67% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and John Marshall Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 8 10 0 2.56 John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $165.10, indicating a potential upside of 32.61%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

This table compares M&T Bank and John Marshall Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $9.14 billion 2.29 $1.99 billion $12.91 9.64 John Marshall Bancorp $85.76 million 3.04 $31.80 million $2.15 8.58

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. John Marshall Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats John Marshall Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

