Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

