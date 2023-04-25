Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

