Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

