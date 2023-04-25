Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00. The company traded as high as C$2,669.95 and last traded at C$2,635.44, with a volume of 8654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,644.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSU. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,750.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,430.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,220.48. The firm has a market cap of C$56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.6363918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

