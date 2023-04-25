Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $70.90. 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
