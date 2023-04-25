Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 456.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

