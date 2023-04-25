Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 13,406,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,003,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.