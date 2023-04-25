Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 1,113,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 628,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

