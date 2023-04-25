Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $150.19 and last traded at $149.48, with a volume of 249963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

