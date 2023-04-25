Cryoport’s (CYRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 119,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.