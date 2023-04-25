Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

