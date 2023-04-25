Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 110,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 207,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,098 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

