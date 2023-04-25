Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

