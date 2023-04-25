Cwm LLC Sells 29 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.31.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $765.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

