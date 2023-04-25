Cwm LLC Sells 470 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

