Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 2.5%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.36. 1,598,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

