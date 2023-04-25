Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) COO Jeffrey Tate Buys 29,941 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Tate purchased 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,258.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CYTH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.42. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.13% and a negative net margin of 1,122.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Read More

