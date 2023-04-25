Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger Buys 59,881 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger acquired 59,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $42,515.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,346.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CYTH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.42.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.13% and a negative net margin of 1,122.89%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

See Also

