D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3,056.4% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 177,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172,198 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

