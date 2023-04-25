D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3,056.4% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 177,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172,198 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

