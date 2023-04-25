Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $59.31 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 133,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,315,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

