DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Shares Up 13%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 23,575,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 7,298,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

DeepVerge Stock Up 13.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.52.

DeepVerge Company Profile

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

