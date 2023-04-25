DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,338 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

