DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,760 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -367.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.