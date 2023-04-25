DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 270 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $627.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $641.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.55. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

