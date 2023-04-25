DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About F&G Annuities & Life

