DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

