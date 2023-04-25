DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,516 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -596.75, a PEG ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.