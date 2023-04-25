DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,075 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in California Resources were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

