DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 352 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of WMK stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.