DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,130 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kanzhun by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.7 %

Kanzhun stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kanzhun

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.