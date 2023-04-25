DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,520 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IAC were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

