DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 88 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEX were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in WEX by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in WEX by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in WEX by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

