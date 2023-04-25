Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 15,252 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

