Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 152 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($1.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.70 ($3.29).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

