Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of DFS opened at $104.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

