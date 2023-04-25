Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$49.72 and last traded at C$49.74. Approximately 30,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 39,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Cormark cut their target price on Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from C$66.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

