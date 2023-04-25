DocGo’s (DCGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocGo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

