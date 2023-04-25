DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Financial Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.19 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.63 Innodata $79.00 million 2.90 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -19.44

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40% Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.26%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Innodata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innodata beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

