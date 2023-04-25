Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading Up 9.5%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 5,649,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 1,800,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Drumz Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

