DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 0.2%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €30.44 ($33.82) and last traded at €30.44 ($33.82). 31,928 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.38 ($33.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.44) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($38.22) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.44) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.44) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.