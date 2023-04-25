Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $82,232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 900,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.