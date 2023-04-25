e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

