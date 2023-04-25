Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.74. 40,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 259,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $805.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

