Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE DEA opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
