Ecolab (ECL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Ecolab has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ecolab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.