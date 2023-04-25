Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 1,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

