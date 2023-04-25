EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.48. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

