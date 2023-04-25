Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

