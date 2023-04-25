Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Down 1.8%

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 41,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 51,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.